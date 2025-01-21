first direct arena in Leeds looking to break world record during Craig David concert in February

The first direct arena in Leeds is aiming to break a world record as it hosts it’s 1,000th show.

The arena is hoping to break the record of the most people named Craig David in the same room when the ‘7 Days’ and ‘Fill Me In’ singer performs on February 2.

An arena spokesperson said: “To celebrate our 1000th show at the arena, we want to push the boat out with a unique world record attempt.

“We’ll not only be hosting a massive show with the RnB superstar, but we’re also attempting a world record: bringing together the most Craig Davids ever in one place to mark our 1,000th show since opening 12 years ago.”

Craig David will perform at the first direct arena on February 2Craig David will perform at the first direct arena on February 2
Craig David will perform at the first direct arena on February 2 | Adam Davy/PA Wire

Anyone called Craig David wanting to get involved is asked to send an entry request to [email protected] by Saturday (January 25).

To be included, you must be called Craig David, have valid ID confirming your name and be available on Sunday, February 2, to get to first direct arena, Leeds.

Craig David is one of a number of big names scheduled to perform at the arena in 2025, alongside the likes of Sugababes, Scissor Sisters and Simply Red.

