A hugely popular outdoor concert that combines classic 80s hits with a full orchestra is set to return to Leeds this summer.

Leeds City Council and Opera North has announced the return of 80s Classical, which will take place on Saturday, July 26, on Millennium Square.

Celebrating its sixth season, the event will welcome artists from the era including Kim Wilde, Roland Gift (of Fine Young Cannibals), Go West, and Jaki Graham, promising an evening filled with nostalgia, incredible music, and unforgettable memories.

The 80s Classical event brings together some of the most celebrated artists of the decade, performing their biggest hits live with the mighty 50-piece Orchestra of Opera North, arranged and conducted by Cliff Masterson.

This year’s line-up welcomes back the most-charted British female solo act of the 80s, singer, DJ, and television presenter Kim Wilde. From her smash 1981 debut Kids in America to her Billboard Hot 100-topping You Keep Me Hangin’ On and her 1988 hit You Came, Kim has achieved over 10 million album and 20 million single sales worldwide.

The 80s Classical event will be held in Leeds for the sixth time this summer | Leeds City Council

Joining the 80s Classical line-up for the first time is Roland Gift of Fine Young Cannibals, who is best known as the vocalist behind tracks like She Drives Me Crazy and Good Thing.

Roland said: ‘I’m looking forward to joining 80’s classical for the very first time. It’s always great knowing people want to hear my songs and I’m pleased to be singing them in the Millennium square where I’ll be accompanied by a full size symphony orchestra; it should be a good night out. See you there, in the square."

Also taking to the stage for the first time is the soul sensation Jaki Graham, the British singer-songwriter behind classics like Set Me Free and her incredible cover of Chaka Khan’s 1983 hit Ain’t Nobody.

Returning for a third time around to delight the crowds after their show-stopping performances in 2021 and 2023, the fantastic English pop duo Go West will once again light up Millennium Square.

Some of the biggest names of the 80s will perform at the event | Danny Payne

With accolades like the Brit Award for British Breakthrough Act in 1986 and decades of international popularity, Go West will perform hits like We Close Our Eyes, Call Me, and King of Wishful Thinking — famously featured in the romantic comedy Pretty Woman (1990).

Organised by Leeds City Council in partnership with Opera North, 80s Classical is brought to life by renowned composer, arranger, and conductor Cliff Masterson, alongside his long-time collaborator and Musical Director, Steve Anderson.

Cliff said: “We’re thrilled that 80s Classical is becoming a tradition at Millennium Square. This year, we’re excited to welcome back fantastic artists like Kim Wilde and Go West, as well as introduce the incredible Roland Gift and Jaki Graham to the 80s Classical family. Together with the Opera North Orchestra, this promises to be another epic night and a must-see 80s hits extravaganza in Leeds.”

Councillor Salma Arif, Leeds City Council’s executive member for adult social care, active lifestyles and culture, said: “It’s amazing to see Opera North returning to Millennium Square and to be bringing another unforgettable musical occasion to the heart of Leeds.

"Millennium Square is a unique and fantastic place to watch a live performance and the perfect venue to showcase the depth and talent of our local musicians in spectacular fashion. These events are always one of the highlights of our vibrant calendar of events in Leeds, and I’m sure this will be no different.”

Tickets for 80s Classical are on sale now through the Millennium Square and operanorth.co.uk websites. Standing tickets are priced at £38.50, with a limited amount of reserved seating available at £47.85 (inclusive of booking fees). A VIP/express bar upgrade is available for an additional £11.00.

The event will open from 6.30pm, with DJs from 6.45pm and the main performances starting from 8.15pm. A licensed bar and several street food catering concessions will be available on site and the venue is also fully accessible with a raised viewing platform, disabled toilets and a Changing Places unit.