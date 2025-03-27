A club night that was the place to be on a Friday night in Leeds during the mid-1990s is returning to the city for a 30th anniversary celebration.

Brighton Beach began at The Cockpit in 1994 and quickly became the definitive place to be in Leeds for those swept up in the Britpop musical movement.

Celebrating 30 years of Britpop and the music that made it happen, the legendary club night will return to the city for a massive one-off event at Project House on bank holiday Sunday, May 4.

Blending classic ‘60s mod and soul with the biggest British bands of the ‘90s, the night attracted a devoted following, including members of Supergrass and Shed Seven, who not only attended but also on occasion played frenzied secret sets.

Brighton Beach, which was one of the most popular nights in Leeds during the 1990s, is holding a 30th anniversary event at Project House. | National World

Brighton Beach also helped in shaping the early days of Leeds favourites The Kaiser Chiefs, with frontman Ricky Wilson saying: “Without Brighton Beach, there would be no Kaiser Chiefs, so they have a lot to apologise for.

“If my knees still worked, I’d be there every night. Some people had formative years, we had formative Friday nights.”

Following other popular returning residencies in Sheffield, Newcastle, Leicester, and London, Brighton Beach will come back to Leeds on bank holiday Sunday. It will also embrace the current trend of daytime parties with an earlier start and finish time, by being held between 5pm-10pm.

Club founder Richard Todd said: “This is going to be a night to remember, particularly as two of the club’s original DJs from 1994 – Red Helen and Dan Guest – are joining us, plus our room 2 heavyweights Eddie Wainwright, Mark Linnett, Al Dalessio and Rich Evans.

“You can expect the classic Brighton Beach music policy of pounding 60s soul, Motown, indie, northern soul and Britpop. With club-goers travelling in from all the Brighton Beach cities, it’s going to be one hell of a night!”

Tickets for the event are available from fatsoma.com and dice.fm.