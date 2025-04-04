Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Local Leeds band Apollo Junction have released the first single for their upcoming fourth album.

Featuring vocals from former The Beautiful South singer Briana Corrigan, ‘Settle Down’ is a jangly guitar anthem that “combines heart, harmony, and the infectious energy fans will come to love”.

The song, released today (Friday), is described as “a phone call to the memories of the past, from today” and tells the story of a couple who find themselves caught in the quiet monotony they once feared.

Leeds band Apollo Junction are set to release their fourth album. | Submitted

Singer Jamie Williamson said: “This song means so much to us as a band and we feel it really shows a brand new side to what we can do.

“Having Briana's voice on it was something that we suggested very early on, but never imaged that we would make that happen!

“She sounds incredible on it and we are very very grateful to her for choosing to sing with us.”

The Leeds five-piece have gone from strength-to-strength over the last 10 years and have now confirmed that their fourth album What In The World will be released in the summer.

Apollo Junction singer Jamie Williamson with Briana Corrigan during the recording of 'Settle Down'. | Owen Carrick

Northern Irish singer Corrigan performed and recorded with The Beautiful South between 1988 and 1992 and her appearance with Apollo Junction marks her first recorded feature for a number of years.

She said: “'Settle Down is a song that I just had to sing on.

“I travelled from Ireland over to the band's studio in Yorkshire and we spent a wonderful day together recording and hanging out.

“I am a big fan and firmly believe that this song and the album they are making is something very special.”

Apollo Junction are also playing their biggest headline show in Leeds on April 26 at Leeds Becketts University. Tickets, priced at £15.50, are available at See Tickets.