Music lovers have a lot to look forward to at Vue Leeds Kirkstall Road – including a very special Andrea Bocelli screening this weekend

Music fans have a lot to look forward to at Vue Leeds Kirkstall Road this month and beyond – starting off with Andrea Bocelli 30: The Celebration on Saturday (16 November).

In this concert film, a breathtaking natural amphitheatre in Tuscany, Italy, bursts to life with enchanting melodies as world-renowned Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli honours his 30th anniversary.

Showcasing his extensive and beloved repertoire, fans can expect captivating duets with an unprecedented cast of global superstars, including Ed Sheeran, Shania Twain, Will Smith, Jon Batiste, Sofia Carson, Lang Lang, Nadine Sierra and more.

Vue will be welcoming another iconic virtuoso back on the big screen, with André' Rieu's dazzling Christmas Concert: Gold and Silver. This magical event arrives in December and embodies the festive spirit of Christmas, bringing joy, warmth, and sparkle to the big screen.

Plenty for music and theatre lovers this month at Vue

Get ready to be transported to the wondrous world of enchanting glamour that is André's winter wonderland. Under the sparkle of 150 chandeliers and 50 Venetian candelabras, feel your heart warm with the magical melody of all your favourite Christmas classics.

Arriving this Sunday (17 November) is the sizzling new production of Kiss Me, Kate, filmed live at the Barbican in London especially for the big screen. The critically acclaimed musical comedy tells the love story of two people who just can’t stand each other.

Theatre lovers can expect backstage shenanigans, Shakespearean sonnets and singing gangsters – not to mention a romance that’s just too darn hot – and a full-scale orchestra performing the show tune classics.

Finally, there’s not one but two classic productions from the Royal Opera and Ballet heading to Vue next month (from 10 December). First is Cinderella which tells the familiar tale of the sister-turned-servant who lives a dreary and dull life, until everything changes and she is transported into an ethereal new world...

Next is the ultimate Christmas classic, The Nutcracker. Marvel at the brilliance of Tchaikovsky’s score, as Clara and her enchanted Nutcracker fight the Mouse King and visit the Sugar Plum Fairy in the glittering Kingdom of Sweets. Peter Wright’s much-loved production keeps true to the spirit of this festive ballet classic, combining the thrill of the fairy tale with spectacular dancing.

Jack Costello, General Manager of Vue Leeds Kirkstall Road, said: “We’ve got a fantastic line-up of event cinema coming to Vue, arriving directly from the best theatres in the world. Whether it’s the re-telling of a classic or a brand-new show, there’s something for everyone of all tastes. So, sit back and relax as you enjoy the best music and theatre from the luxury of your local Vue.”

Andrea Bocelli 30: The Celebration – 16 November

Kiss Me, Kate: The Musical – From 17 November

Andre Rieu's Christmas Concert: Gold and Silver – From 7 December

RB&O: Cinderella – From 10 December

RB&O: The Nutcracker – From 17 December

For more information or to book tickets, visit myvue.com