Music legend Tony Christie announced for Red Shoe Walk

Sheffield Hospitals Charity ambassador and music legend Tony Christie will be joining the Red Shoe Walk, taking place at Meadowhall this summer to raise vital funds to help people living with dementia.

On Sunday 3rd August, Meadowhall is inviting friends, family and colleagues to come together and take on the family-friendly 3km walk around the outskirts of the centre. The route is accessible and suitable for all ages and abilities. Registration starts from 9am, with the walk commencing at 10am.

Tonywill take to the stage before the walk begins to perform his iconic ‘(Is This the Way To) Amarillo’ hit song, helping to energise the crowd as they prepare to set off for a cause very personal to him. He has backed Sheffield Hospitals Charity’s campaign to help people in Sheffield live better with dementia since revealing his own dementia diagnosis in 2023.

The colour red is unique in increasing brain wave activity in people with dementia. People joining the walk will be encouraged to don their brightest red shoes or pick up a free pair of red shoe covers on the day to show their support.

Places cost just £5 per adult and £3 per child, with under 3’s going free, or £14 for a family of four. Each ticket includes an exclusive Red Shoe Walk t-shirt to wear on the day and access to a range of discounts at participating Meadowhall retailers.

Walkers will also get free entry to Meadowhall’s popular Summer Beach Club and have the chance to have a go on the exhilarating fairground rides, enjoy live music or chill out at the Beach Retreat Bar.

Plus, families taking part will even have the chance to meet childhood heroes including Sonic the Hedgehog, the towering Bumblebee and Optimus Prime truck from Transformers, and Sheffield Hospitals Charity Mascot, Charikitty.

Tony Christie said: “I’m incredibly proud to be an ambassador for Sheffield Hospitals Charity and to support their work helping people live better with dementia. I’m really looking forward to performing at the Red Shoe Walk event. Even after my own diagnosis, music has been a constant in my life, and I hope I can be a part of bringing people together on the day to celebrate and raise vital funds for such an important cause.”

Darren Pearce, centre director at Meadowhall, commented: “Dementia touches the lives of so many families across our local community, and we’re incredibly proud to be working in partnership with Sheffield Hospitals Charity to host the first-ever Red Shoe Walk here at the centre.

“Having Tony Christie not only lend his voice as an ambassador, but to also lead the warm-up with a live performance of his iconic song, brings something truly special to the event. We look forward to watching him energise the crowd and set the tone for a brilliant day of community and connection in honour of a truly important cause. We hope people will come together for a fun-filled day out whilst helping to raise vital funds for those affected by dementia throughout the city.”

All money raised will go towards the Sheffield Hospitals Charity Dementia Appeal, helping people across Sheffield to live better with dementia. Tickets can be purchased here.