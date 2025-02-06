M&S stores across Yorkshire & Humberside launch YoungMinds design competition

M&S stores across Yorkshire & Humberside launch design competition in partnership with mental health charity, YoungMinds. To mark the second year of the partnership between M&S and YoungMinds, they are now looking for the next generation’s Monet to design this year’s M&S and YoungMinds Hello Yellow kidswear collection.

More young people than ever are struggling with their mental health, with five pupils in every classroom likely to have a mental health condition. Yet, research commissioned by M&S and YoungMinds found that despite struggling with their mental health, 59% of young people across Yorkshire & Humberside had not asked for any kind of formal support with 32% of those saying they felt too embarrassed to ask for help.

Spearheaded by M&S x YoungMinds Partnership Ambassador and mum Rochelle Humes,

this Children’s Mental Health Week (3 – 9 February), the competition invites young people across the UK to design a sweatshirt or hoodie that will be sold in M&S stores across the UK and online. All profits will be donated to YoungMinds to help more young people feel supported with their mental health.

M&S x YoungMinds partnership ambassador, Rochelle Humes

M&S has raised over £3 million since the launch of its partnership with YoungMinds. The retailer has seen incredible support from colleagues and customers who have joined the brand’s coalition to raise funds and support young people's mental health.

Since the partnership launched, YoungMinds has been able to reach even more young people and the adults around them. Already these funds have contributed to YoungMinds supporting over 3.2m young people to manage their mental health through easy-to-access information and advice. The funds have also helped support over 1.8m adults through the YoungMinds Parent Helpline, training and online information.

Through their charity partnership, M&S and YoungMinds are working together to change this by raising awareness and showing young people that it’s okay to reach out for help when they are struggling.

To find out more and enter the competition please visit here. Terms and conditions apply.

Dan Woolley, North Yorkshire M&S Regional Manager said: "With the incredible support of our colleagues and customers, we’re proud to have raised over £3 million since we launched the partnership to support young people’s mental health. Together with YoungMinds, we’re building a coalition of the hopeful and showing young people they’re never alone and there is support available when they need it most.

“We’re launching our young designer competition during Children’s Mental Health Week to raise further awareness of this issue and the support YoungMinds can offer across the country. We want as many young people as possible to get involved in our young designer competition and for everyone to think about how they can support a friend or young person who might be struggling. It’s crucial that we get everyone thinking about how they can support the young people in their lives, because together, we’ve got this.”

Rochelle Humes, M&S x YoungMinds partnership ambassador, said: “As M&S and YoungMinds Partnership Ambassador I’m SO excited about this Young Designer of the Year competition - it’s a perfect reminder that one chat can change everything. I love showing a friend I’m thinking about them, and I often find myself looking at old messages from friends even though I've read them before because it makes me feel good, loved and happy. So, why not encourage a young designer you know to take part? Their creativity could make a real difference, being seen by millions of people across the UK as well as raising vital funds for YoungMinds. Good luck everyone, with your help we can show more young people that they’re not alone with their mental health.”