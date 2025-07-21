Ministry of Sound Ibiza Anthems with Ellie Sax and Friends comes to Leeds

Ministry of Sound Ibiza Anthems with Ellie Sax & Friends comes to Leeds – Millennium Square on Friday, July 25. The world’s biggest dance music brand brings you an unforgettable live experience! The legendary Ellie Sax is joined on stage by live vocalists, drums, percussion, keys and DJs to reimagine iconic dance anthems from the likes of Faithless, Eric Prydz, Becky Hill, The Shapeshifters, Daft Punk, Robin S, Fisher, and more!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

ELLIE SAX

Ellie Sax is a world-renowned saxophonist whose electrifying performances have captivated audiences across the globe. Known for her vibrant energy and unique style, Ellie seamlessly blends classical training with dance music, making her one of the most sought-after musicians in the world of dance music.

Celebrated for her exciting performances and unique blend of live saxophone, Ellie’s career has spanned an array of global stages, club floors and international party hotspots. Entertaining audiences from beach clubs in Ibiza and across Europe, through prestigious events including the Monaco Grand Prix and Glastonbury Festival, Ellie’s dynamic energy and passion for music have made her a sought-after performer as she seamlessly merges her live saxophone with contemporary DJ sets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ellie Sax

Beginning her musical journey at a young age, Ellie subsequently mastered the saxophone, completing a degree from the Royal Northern College of Music and developed a deep love for Jazz and Classical Music. However, it was her exploration of electronic music that led her to create her signature sound, characterised by a vibrant fusion that carries across genres. This innovative approach has earned Ellie Sax a dedicated fanbase and numerous accolades with the industry.

Tickets for the Ministry of Sound Ibiza Anthems – Leeds show are available from:

LEEDS – Millennium Square

Friday, July 25

Ellie Sax

General Admission from £37.50 / VIP (now SOLD OUT)

Gates open from 6.00pm

Strictly 18 +

Tickets available from https://www.summertimelive.co.uk/mosleeds