Miguel Montalban & The Southern Vultures Announce May 2025 Headline Leeds Show

By Glenn Sargeant
Contributor
Published 26th Mar 2025, 17:22 BST
Updated 27th Mar 2025, 08:24 BST
Miguel Montalban & The Southern Vultures will perform a headline date on Thursday 22nd May 2025 at Old Woollen (Farsley), Leeds.

Today Chilean-born and London-based guitarist, vocalist and songwriter Miguel Montalban has announced that Miguel Montalban & The Southern Vultures will embark on a ten-date headline UK Tour in 2025 presented by AGMP.

The UK tour commences on 22nd March 2025 at Cart & Horses, Stratford, London (The Birthplace of Iron Maiden) and will include a headline date on Thursday 22nd May 2025 at Old Woollen (Farsley) in Leeds.

Full details and ticket links are below

Miguel Montalban & The Southern Vultures Official Poster

Speaking about the 2025 UK Tour, Miguel Montalban enthuses: “"I am absolutely thrilled to announce that I’ll be touring the UK in 2025, playing at some incredible, cozy venues that will make every moment unforgettable! Don’t miss out—grab your tickets now and let’s create magical memories together. I’m counting down the days and can’t wait to share this amazing experience with all of you!"

‘One of the greatest young guitarists around’ – Zakk Wylde

‘This guy is totally excellent’ – Mark Knopfler

“One of the Finest in London” Rod Stewart

Chilean-born guitarist Miguel Montalban

Miguel Montalban & The Southern Vultures 2025 UK Tour will visit the following venue:

Thursday 22nd May 2025 – Old Woollen, Farsley, Leeds

Venue Address: Sunny Bank Mills, 83-85 Town Street, Farsley, Leeds, LS28 5UJ

Ticket Link: https://oldwoollen.seetickets.com/event/miguel-montalban-the-southern-vultures/the-old-woollen/3243469

