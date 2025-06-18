Midweek Madness: Save up to 40% on SEA LIFE Scarborough tickets

By Paul Hayes
Contributor
Published 18th Jun 2025, 12:45 BST
Updated 18th Jun 2025, 13:16 BST
SEA LIFE Scarborough invites visitors to experience the wonders of the ocean with smaller crowds and bigger savings, offering a huge 40% off midweek tickets for a limited time.

On Tuesdays – Thursdays from 17 June to 17 July, visitors can embark on an enchanting underwater adventure and come face-to-fin with an array of amazing creatures, from jaw-some sharks to cool clownfish.

Families will have a chance to meet adorable otter duo Harris and Willow, give a wave to the cheeky colony of Humboldt Penguins, and visit resident seals Pendle, Boo, Ed, and Mando, in an engaging and educational setting.

To access this offer, and book discounted midweek tickets for SEA LIFE Scarborough, visit: https://www.visitsealife.com/scarborough/tickets-passes/ways-to-visit/midweek-madness/

