Middle Eastern And Persian Stars To Perform In York In November

Artstage, the world’s leading promoter of Persian and Middle Eastern music, has announced a series of live performances to take place across the UK including York this autumn, featuring some of the region’s most celebrated artists.

Bringing together the rich musical traditions of Armenia and Iran, this is an evening of music with an exceptional trio performance by Arsen Petrosyan (duduk), Adib Rostami (kamancheh), and Mehdi Rostami (setar).

The trio weaves a tapestry of sound that is both deeply rooted and beautifully contemporary with haunting melodies and intricate improvisations.