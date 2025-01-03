MEATliquor goes green for Veganuary with mouth-watering veggie and plant-based picks

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Veganuary is here, and MEATliquor is turning up the heat for plant-based pals and veggie lovers alike. Whether you’re just dabbling in the green side of life, testing the waters of a meat-free month, or you’re a hardcore herbivore with high standards, MEATliquor’s menu is here to blow your expectations out of the water.

Forget the tired “just salad” stereotype—this is about indulgent, no-holds-barred comfort food that happens to be plant-based. Think towering burgers that are messy in the best way, loaded chili dogs packed with bold flavors, crispy nuggets perfect for dunking, and a whole lineup of sides and snacks so good they’ll have you coming back for seconds (or thirds). Veganuary doesn’t have to be boring, and at MEATliquor, it’s definitely not. You in?

Veganuary, But Make It MEATliquorVeganuary doesn’t have to mean sacrifices. MEATliquor’s plant-based mains deliver the same punch, no compromises. Take its Tempeh Tantrum (PB) (£12.75), a double-decker of tempeh and mushroom patties with all the burger essentials: melty “cheese,” creamy burger sauce, crunchy pickles, and diced white onions.

MEATliquor Veganuary Offering

For a fiery twist, the Burgaloo 2 (PB) (£12.25) takes a roast potato and white onion patty and loads it with lime pickle soy yoghurt, red chillies, pink onions, and the satisfying crunch of a poppadom. Prefer nuggets? The Impossible® “Chicken” Nuggets (£7.25 for 6 | £9.25 for 9 | £19.45 for 20) are crispy, dunkable, and come in portions big enough to share—or not.

And if you’re feeling extra adventurous, the Black Bean Chili Dog (PB) (£14.00) piles a plant-based frank with hearty black bean chili, garlic bread, and diced onions for a satisfying, full-flavour bite.

More Than Just Mains: Sides That Steal the Show

Yeah, it's got the burgers, but let’s talk sides because Veganuary isn’t complete without a little extra on the plate. Dig into Fried Pickles (PB) (£6.25) and Onion Blings (PB) (£6.75) bring the crunch, perfect for dipping in MEATliquor’s vegan-friendly sauces.

Triple Chili Challenge - Eat all 3 in under 10 Mins & It’s Free

For those needing another challenge this Veganuary why not try MEATliquor’s Triple Chili Challenge. Eat all three under 10 mins and it’s free - it’s that easy!

Burgaloo 2 (PB) (£11.25): Roast potato & white onion patty, lime pickle soy yoghurt, poppadom, pickles, red chillies, and pink onions—a spicy twist on a classic.

Black Bean Chili Dog (PB) (£14.00): A plant-based frank smothered in hearty black bean chili, diced white onions, pickled jalapeños and mustard.

Black Bean Chili Cheese Fries (PB) (£.9.95): Covered with black bean chilli, ‘Cheese’, diced white onion, jalapeños and mustard.

At MEATliquor, Veganuary is not just a challenge, but a proper celebration. From burgers to sides, go big, go bold, and see how good plant-based can be.