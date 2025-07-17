Meadowhall Summer Beach Club announces full lineup - including tribute acts and talent contest

Meadowhall has announced the full entertainment line up for this year’s Summer Beach Club.

Meadowhall has announced the full entertainment line up for this year’s Summer Beach Club, with a whole host of new acts taking to the stage throughout the school holidays – from tribute performances and open mic nights to DJ sets and a talent contest for all ages to participate in.

For the first time at the popular Summer Beach Club, each Sunday from 20th July, music fans will have the chance to watch tribute acts inspired by some of today’s most popular artists, including Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, Lady Gaga and Britney Spears. The line-up includes:

Sunday 20th July: Justin Timberlake tribute

Sunday 27th July: Whitney Houston tribute

Sunday 3rd August: Jess Glynne tribute

Sunday 10th August: Britney Spears & Lady Gaga tribute

Sunday 17th August: Sabrina Carpenter tribute

Sunday 24th August: Taylor Swift tribute

Monday 25th August (bank holiday): Dua Lipa tribute

Alongside the star-studded tribute acts, there will also be the opportunity for people across Sheffield and beyond to take to the stage themselves in the Summer Beach Club’s first-ever talent contest.

Open to singers, dancers and other performers, such as magicians or comedians, the competition’s heats will run each Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 12th until 27th August, with the semi-final and final taking place on the event’s closing weekend on Saturday 30th and Sunday 31st August. Judged by BBC One’s Greatest Dancer star, Pierre Lafayette-Marsh, alongside professional magician, Scott Perry, the winning act will take home £500. Applications are now open and can be submitted via the Summer Beach Club website.

In addition, for those wanting to listen to some of Sheffield’s best local musicians, each Thursday from 24th July, this year’s Summer Beach Club will also be hosting open mic nights, giving emerging artists a platform to showcase their music, as well as a DJ night each Friday from 25th July to help visitors get into the weekend spirit.

Darren Pearce, Centre Director at Meadowhall, said: “When we announced the return of the Summer Beach Club this year, we promised it would be bigger and better than ever as part of our 35th anniversary – and the huge list of artists and entertainment on offer does just that, with plenty of opportunities to watch a range of acts or get involved yourself.

“This year is all about celebrating local talent and bringing those across Yorkshire and beyond together to enjoy the summer atmosphere without needing to travel far. We can’t wait to open the event and welcome the first visitors through the doors later this month!”

As well as the new additions to the lineup for 2025, visitors will once again be able to enjoy all their annual favourites such as the AquaSplash water park, theme park rides for all ages, and a 1,000 sqm beach.

The Summer Beach Club officially opens on Friday 18th July and will remain open each day between 12pm – 9pm until Thursday 31st August. Prices start from £2 for general admission, with free entry after 6pm every day.

For more information or to book your tickets now, please visit: www.meadowhall.co.uk/event/summer-beach-club