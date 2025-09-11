Meadowhall marks 35 years with giant community mural

Meadowhall is celebrating a major milestone this week as it marks its 35th anniversary, unveiling a series of surprises for visitors to enjoy throughout September.

Since opening its doors in 1990, Meadowhall has become a destination for shoppers throughout Sheffield and beyond. Packed with leading brands, restaurants and entertainment, the centre has hosted countless events, supported thousands of local causes, and been a backdrop to some of Sheffield’s most treasured milestones.

As part of the celebrations, Meadowhall has unveiled a striking new mural dedicated to Sheffield and its people. Created by local artist Luke Horton, the artwork features nominated community hero, John “The man with the pram” Burkhill, whose tireless fundraising efforts are recognised within the mural, alongside long-standing Meadowhall colleagues, local legends, iconic landmarks and cultural touchstones that have defined the city over the past 35 years.

Proudly displayed just off the Oasis Dining Quarter, the mural stands as a lasting tribute to the spirit of Sheffield and the people who make the city so special.

Having first joined Meadowhall in 1994, centre director Darren Pearce has seen the centre evolve over three decades, he said: “Reaching our 35th anniversary is a proud moment for all of us at Meadowhall. Over the years, we’ve welcomed millions of visitors, supported our local communities, and been part of so many special memories.

“This anniversary is about celebrating with the many people who have made the centre what it is today – from our shoppers and retailers to the local organisations and community groups we’ve been privileged to support.

“The mural and the activities still to be revealed over the month ahead are all about bringing people together, just as we have done for the last 35 years. We can’t wait to share the celebrations with everyone.”

These activities are just the beginning, with more competitions and birthday surprises still to be announced in the coming weeks.

The mural was created by local artist Luke Horton

Visitors from across Yorkshire and beyond are invited to join in as the centre marks 35 years of bringing people together.

A few key moments from Meadowhall’s history which are showcased within the anniversary mural, capturing some of the most memorable events to date:

1990 – Meadowhall opened its doors for the very first time, welcoming thousands of visitors on its opening day.

– Meadowhall opened its doors for the very first time, welcoming thousands of visitors on its opening day. 1991 – The centre attracted 20 million customers in its first year.

The centre attracted 20 million customers in its first year. 1992 – Pavarotti made a memorable visit to Meadowhall, delighting crowds with his presence.

– Pavarotti made a memorable visit to Meadowhall, delighting crowds with his presence. 1996 – Meadowhall hosted the red-carpet premiere of ‘When Saturday Comes’, welcoming Sean Bean for a proud hometown celebration.

– Meadowhall hosted the red-carpet premiere of ‘When Saturday Comes’, welcoming Sean Bean for a proud hometown celebration. 2004 – Simon Cowell drew huge crowds when he switched on Meadowhall’s Christmas lights.

– Simon Cowell drew huge crowds when he switched on Meadowhall’s Christmas lights. 2010 – Meadowhall staged its first Christmas Live concert, featuring performances from Olly Murs and Eliza Doolittle.

– Meadowhall staged its first Christmas Live concert, featuring performances from Olly Murs and Eliza Doolittle. 2012 – Peter Andre visited the centre and attempted to break a world record for reading to children.

– Peter Andre visited the centre and attempted to break a world record for reading to children. 2013 – Meadowhall hosted the Race for Life, with participants setting off from the centre to raise vital funds for Cancer Research UK.

– Meadowhall hosted the Race for Life, with participants setting off from the centre to raise vital funds for Cancer Research UK. 2024 – Meadowhall welcomed the arrival of flagship stores Frasers and Sports Direct, further strengthening its retail line-up and offering visitors even more choice.

– Meadowhall welcomed the arrival of flagship stores Frasers and Sports Direct, further strengthening its retail line-up and offering visitors even more choice. 2025 – The first Red Shoe Walk raising money for Sheffield Hospitals Charity took place in July raising nearly £10,000.

To find out more on the upcoming celebrations and plan your visit to Meadowhall, visit the website.