Meadowhall confirms festive opening hours
From now until 21st December, the centre will be staying open from 9am until 10pm on weekdays and until 8pm on Saturdays to allow visitors to pick up their final festive purchases.
Then on Saturday 21st December, Meadowhall will also be extending its opening hours until 9pm, with the extra hour helping visitors to fit their festive shopping in around busy schedules.
Some stores at the shopping centre will also be extending their opening hours in the days leading up to Christmas to give visitors more time to get what they need.
Meadowhall’s full opening times in the run up to and throughout the Christmas week are:
Friday 20th December: 9am - 10pm
Saturday 21st December: 9am – 9pm
Sunday 22nd December: 11am – 5pm
Monday 23rd December: 9am – 10pm
Tuesday 24th December (Christmas Eve): 8am – 5pm
Wednesday 25th December (Christmas Day): Closed
Thursday 26th December (Boxing Day): 9am – 6pm
Friday 27th December: 9am – 9pm
Saturday 28th December: 9am – 8pm
Sunday 29th December: 11am – 5pm
Monday 30th December: 9am – 9pm
Tuesday 31st December (New Years Eve): 9am – 4pm
Wednesday 1st January (New Years Day): 11am – 5pm
Thursday 2nd January – normal hours resume: 9am-8pm
Opening days and times will vary by store, so it’s always recommended that visitors check with individual retailers before setting off.
The centre also has a whole host of activities on offer in the lead up to the big day, with the immersive Magical Winterland experience open for families to enjoy until Sunday 5th January, and the centre’s free spectacular Christmas Cirque! is hosting thrilling performances every weekend and then Monday 23rd and Christmas Eve.
Darren Pearce, centre director at Meadowhall, said: “We know that Christmas can be one of the busiest times of year, so we’ve once again extended our opening times to give visitors peace of mind as they pick up their Christmas shopping, including newly opened stores such as the brand-new Frasers flagship store, popular fashion brand Bershka, and Flannels for luxury fashion and beauty gifting.
“Whether you’re visiting to pick up last-minute gifts, enjoy a festive meal, or simply to spend time with loved ones, we're here right up until Christmas Eve to ensure you can get everything you need.”
To plan your day out at Meadowhall, visit: www.meadowhall.co.uk/christmas-day-out