Massed Bands feature 'A Springtime Celebration'

The two premier 'public subscription' bands of England and Wales will join forces to present an enthralling evening of music at Huddersfield Town Hall in March. From a remarkably similar background and ethos the guests are Tredegar Town Band whose history tells that they were formed in 1876, a mere five years earlier than hosts Brighouse & Rastrick Band.

One of Wales' elite bands 'Tredegar', eleven times Welsh Champions, are relishing the prospect of returning to West Yorkshire on Saturday 29th March, some 12 years after their last appearance there with 'B & R'. Final details of the programme are now nearing completion and it is already clear that uplifting and highly entertaining music is assured under the hosts chosen theme 'A Springtime Celebration'.

Conductor for the evening will be Tredegar's own Musical Director, Ian Porthouse, who is very familiar with the West Yorkshire music scene having spent much of his early adult years in the area after relocating from his home county of Cumbria to pursue a playing career with leading bands. After several top cornet roles he then combined this with conducting locally before taking up the baton with Tredegar and becoming Head of Brass at Birmingham Conservatoire and Cornet Tutor. He eagerly awaits his visit to Huddersfield and the chance to front two great bands in exciting combination.

Tickets are on sale through the normal Kirklees outlets at Huddersfield and Dewsbury town halls, Huddersfield Central Library, by telephoning 01484 225755 or online at www.kirkleestownhalls.co.uk.