Markel helps light up Leeds
The firm, currently ranked as No.1 Commercial Lines insurer in the UK*, is sponsoring the largest annual arts and light festival in the UK, Leeds Light Night, as part of its commitment to supporting the local communities in which it operates.
As part of the package Markel is sponsoring the Station Zone which will feature ‘The BookBinder’, one of the festivals most spectacular installations. A collaboration with the British Library, the enchanting, large-scale artwork features a specially commissioned animation and an immersive soundscape projected onto the iconic façade of The Queen’s Hotel, which is located next to the firm’s new office at City Square House.
Commenting on the sponsorship, Simon Johnston, Markel’s marketing director for the UK, said: “Having been based in the city for over 30 years, we have seen Leeds Light Night grow to become the UK’s largest arts and light festival and are thrilled to this year be a sponsor. This investment is part of our commitment to supporting Leeds City Council’s ambition of making Leeds the best city in the UK for people to live, work and enjoy themselves.”
Councillor Salma Arif, Leeds City Council’s executive member for adult social care, active lifestyles and culture, said: “Light Night is always an incredible spectacle, which transforms the city and brings thousands of people together to experience something truly special.
"It is also an occasion which forges important relationships and partnerships between our local businesses and cultural institutions, and we’re particularly thrilled to be working with the British Library and Markel on this year’s event and highlighting the important role they will have in Leeds for many years to come.”
In addition to sponsoring the Station Zone of Leeds Light Night, Markel’s team will also be volunteering throughout the festival and be hosting a special friends and family event on Thursday 25th October.