MakerWorld celebrates last summer in the Piazza Centre with grand finale

MakerWorld has announced its end-of-summer celebrations, marking both the grand finale of this year’s programme of free events and its bittersweet last summer in the Piazza Centre.

On Saturday 30 August, 11am to 3pm, families and young people can experience a live graffiti jam from acclaimed local and visiting artists. There will be artist-led workshops, skateboarding sessions from Skate It Yourself, the skateable Drift Tricks sculptures and Orchestra of Objects, with their innovative blend of music, performance and creativity. The Mayor, Cllr Liz Smaje, will be opening the event.

These highlights form part of MakerWorld’s ongoing commitment to providing fantastic, free events for the community.

But MakerWorld is in immediate need of a new venue to continue delivering its vital creative programmes for young people. Says founder Chloe Williams, “We really want to remain part of the town’s cultural plans and to continue inspiring the next generation alongside the exciting redevelopment led by Our Cultural Heart.”

MakerWorld has delivered more than 63 free creative experiences for children and young people? this summer across Kirklees including art workshops, exhibitions, youth clubs, skate sessions and music and dance workshops. The summer finale will be both a celebration and a call to action – a chance for the community to gather, share ideas and help shape the next chapter for the town’s creative scene.