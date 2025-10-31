Magic seats, exclusive merch and a special preview screening - a touch of magic arrives at Vue Leeds Kirkstall to mark the release of Wicked: For Good

Wicked: For Good

Magic is in the air at Vue as Wicked: For Good, the follow-up to last year’s global big screen sensation, returns to venues on 21 November.

Fans wanting to catch Wicked: For Good before anyone else - spreading a little magic in the process – can attend a special MediCinema screening at 11am on Thursday 20 November. All proceeds from this special screening will go directly to MediCinema, which offers therapeutic cinema sessions across NHS hospital in the UK.

There’s also a chance for filmgoers to see a special double-feature screening of both titles later the same day, allowing audiences to experience the epic saga in one sitting.

The excitement doesn’t start there, with Vue Leeds Kirkstall hosting special Magic Seat Screenings for two consecutive weekends (22 and 28 November), which will see two lucky fans from each screening being chosen at random to win a magical treat – all depending on which seats they’re in.

Prizes up for grabs include Ozian-themed LUSH body sprays, signed and framed Wicked posters, Wicked-themed LEGO sets and a Westfield shopping experience for two, including one night in a four-star hotel plus £500 to spend at the mall.

And for those wanting to bring home a piece of the magic, limited-edition merchandise will also be on offer – including emerald green and blush pink reusable cups, topped with either mini Glinda or Elphaba figurines, as well as a light-up popcorn bucket in the shape of a hot air balloon.

Rob Lea, Head of Screen Content of Vue UK and Ireland, said: “After the spellbinding success of last year’s Wicked, we have high expectations for this star-studded conclusion. To mark the occasion, we’re treating audiences to an extra special experience at Vue with our exclusive merch, double bill feature and extra special Magic Seat Screenings.

“We welcome fans to enjoy every musical note and magical moment of this highly anticipated release, the way it was meant to be seen - on the big screen”.

Tickets for Wicked: For Good, including Vue’s exclusive Magic Seat Screenings, are on sale now. To book your tickets, visit www.myvue.com