Madcap comedy takes over Leeds as The Importance of Being… Earnest? returns for UK tour

Edinburgh Festival Fringe smash-hit show Earnest...? heads to the Grand Theatre, Leeds on Wednesday, April 16, 7.30pm.

Leeds theatre-goers are in for a treat as the uproarious and wildly unpredictable The Importance of Being… Earnest? makes its way to the city as part of a UK-wide tour.

A smash-hit at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, this unique twist on Oscar Wilde’s classic play promises a completely different experience each night as the audience is thrust into the spotlight to replace an ever-thinning cast, with uproarious results.

The show flips Wilde’s much-loved comedy on its head, creating a hilarious farce where the audience members are asked to fill in for the cast after the lead actor playing Ernest fails to show up on cue. With a mix of off-the-cuff auditions, audience members stepping into roles, and even a bit of slapstick humor, this is a production that will keep you on your toes from start to finish.

The original production of The Importance of Being… Earnest? premiered at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 2021 and quickly became a crowd favorite, returning for three consecutive years. Now, the UK tour brings an extended version of the show to nearly 30 venues, with Leeds being one of the key stops on the itinerary.

To date, Earnest? has cast nearly 2,000 audience members, showing that everyone – from first-time theatre-goers to seasoned actors – has a place in the limelight. Stories abound from cast members who found themselves stepping onto the stage for the first time, some even quitting their day jobs to pursue acting dreams, while others have met life-long friends or even love through the backstage camaraderie.

