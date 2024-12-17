Local housebuilder raises £52,000 for Bereaved Children’s Support York and Sepsis UK

Local housebuilder Barratt Developments Yorkshire East has raised an impressive £52,000 in support of its 2024 Charity of the Year, Bereaved Children’s Support York (BCSY), with £10,000 to be donated to Sepsis UK in honour of the division’s former Managing Director, Paul Newman.

More than 270 guests gathered at York Racecourse on Friday 27 September for ‘The Red Ball’, the annual charity event hosted by the local housebuilder aimed to raise funds and awareness for the BCSY. Charitable donations were raised through ticket and table sales, a raffle, and an auction.

BCSY works tirelessly across the York area to provide necessary support to children going through the profound impact of losing a parent, sibling or another significant person in their lives. The charity believes there are no shortcuts in the grieving process no matter a person’s age, and their support means youngsters can move through this stage in a safe environment.

The charity currently offers monthly drop-in sessions for bereaved children to come together and enjoy time together through toys, reading and craft activities. Plus, one to one therapeutic support is available through BCSY which is provided by experienced children’s bereavement practitioners. The charity also understands how difficult explaining grief to children can be, so it works to provide fantastic resources for adults and children to take away completely free of charge.

Red Ball Event

This year's fundraising will enable BCSY to enhance their service offering to reach more children and young people going through bereavement in York and the surrounding areas.

Daniel Smith, Managing Director of Barratt Developments Yorkshire East, commented: “it’s incredibly exciting to bring together a whole host of our suppliers, sub-contractors, consultants, solicitors and land agents for our annual Red Ball in support of Bereaved Children’s Support York and Sepsis UK.

“Our Red Ball is our biggest fundraising event of the year and year after year we have great admiration for people’s generosity to our Charity of the Year. We have raised an incredible amount for Bereaved Children’s Support York and we can’t thank everyone enough for their continued support of our Charity of the Year.”

For more information about Barratt Homes Yorkshire East, please visit: https://www.barratthomes.co.uk/new-homes/yorkshire-and-the-humber/ or for David Wilson Homes visit https://www.dwh.co.uk/new-homes/yorkshire/east-yorkshire/