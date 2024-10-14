Local housebuilder invites house hunters to Part Exchange event in Driffield

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Barratt Homes Yorkshire East is inviting homeowners searching for a new home to a Part Exchange event at its Mortimer Park development in Driffield.

On Saturday 26th October between 10am and 5.30pm, homeowners can visit Barratt Homes’ Mortimer Park to find out more about the housebuilder’s Part Exchange scheme and secure a deposit boost of up to £10,000.

The Part Exchange Scheme aims to reduce the stress of those looking to sell their home by removing the sales chain and giving the reassurance of a guaranteed buyer. Prospective buyers can use the scheme to buy a new home at Mortimer Park and sell their existing property to Barratt Homes.

Buyers will be offered fair market value for their old home which they can remain in until their new home is ready, making the whole process efficient and straightforward. On selected plots buyers will also be offered up to £10,000 towards their deposit in addition to their part exchange offer.

Part Exchange is currently available on five homes at Mortimer Park, all ready to move in for Christmas, Selected homes available on the scheme also boast an upgraded energy efficient specification including electric car charging points, photovoltaic panels, waste recovery systems for water and heat, and improved insulation and ventilation.

Potential buyers are encouraged to book an appointment to meet with a member of the Barratt Homes Part Exchange team, where they can discuss the scheme, details of properties available and understand local resale comparables. If the buyer's home is local to Driffield and the surrounding areas, there will also be an opportunity for the Part Exchange team to visit the existing home to deliver an instant part exchange offer. Prices on homes range from £224,000 for a three-bedroom home.

Sarah Hanna, Sales Manager at Barratt Homes Mortimer Park development in Driffield, said: “Our upcoming event at Mortimer Park is a fantastic opportunity for anyone interested in moving to Driffield to find out more about the scheme and receive helpful, personalised advice from our Part Exchange experts.

“Part Exchange is a brilliant scheme, specifically designed to make moving home easier. We hope this event can showcase how using this scheme can support homeowners in making their move to Driffield.”

There are also a variety of other buying incentives available at Mortimer Park, each designed to help buyers step up or onto the property ladder. These include Deposit Boost, Key Worker Deposit Contribution and MoveMaker.

Located in the popular area of Driffield, with easy access to the coast, York, Beverley and Hull, the second phase of the Mortimer Park development offers a selection of three and four bedroom homes suitable for couples, families and first-time buyers.

For further information on Barratt Homes’ Mortimer Park development, please visit: https://www.barratthomes.co.uk/new-homes/dev001688-mortimer-park/