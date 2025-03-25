Local filmmaker and cinema employee celebrates big screen debut in Leeds

A talented Leeds filmmaker and Showcase Cinemas’ staff member celebrated the VIP screening of her award-winning films Spectacle and Perceptions Edge at Showcase Cinema de Lux Leeds, highlighting her remarkable journey from passionate film enthusiast to accomplished director.

Shantelle-Ellysé English, 23, who grew up in West Yorkshire and studied Directing at the MetFilm School’s Leeds campus, has been passionate about storytelling from a young age.

Since joining Showcase Cinema de Lux Leeds in July 2023, Shantelle-Ellysé has successfully balanced her cinema role with her filmmaking career, recently winning the prestigious ‘Best First Time Director Award’ at the Amsterdam Independent Film Festival for her film, Spectacle.

Spectacle, filmed at the Glusburn Institute in nearby North Yorkshire, explores the intense pressures of competitive dance, spotlighting the emotional and physical challenges faced in the pursuit of perfection.

Director Shantelle-Ellysé English with Showcase Cinema de Lux Leeds General Manager, Neil Reid

The film draws from Shantelle-Ellysé’s own experiences in performing arts and highlights the often-hidden toll of striving for success.

Her second film, Perceptions Edge, filmed at Dewsbury Town Hall in West Yorkshire, provides a thought-provoking look at the complexities surrounding truth, justice and domestic violence through multiple perspectives and timelines.

Reflecting on her journey, Shantelle-Ellysé credits her parents, mentors and her job for supporting her passion. She said: “Having the support from family, teachers and lecturers who believed in me has made all the difference. The film industry is extremely tough to get into but, being surrounded by so many positive influences who have that belief and faith in me makes my love and drive for filmmaking only grow stronger.

“Working at Showcase Cinemas has also given me the incredible chance to combine my love for films with my filmmaking ambitions. Working at the cinema you get to meet so many movie lovers and it’s a dream to discuss films all the time and escape into that world.”

On her debut films being shown at the cinema, she said: “It was such a dream come true to see Spectacle and Perceptions Edge on the big screen. It was incredibly overwhelming, and I still don’t think I’ve really processed it, but it’s a moment I will treasure forever. Promoting independent filmmakers is so important and I’m lucky to work at a company that gives me all the support and encouragement.”

Jon Dixon, UK Marketing Director at Showcase Cinemas, said: “We’re immensely proud to showcase Shantelle-Ellysé’s outstanding films here in Leeds. Her achievements at such a young age are truly inspiring and we’re delighted to support her filmmaking journey. We can’t wait to see what she does next!”

Shantelle-Ellysé’s films Spectacle and Perceptions Edge were shown exclusively at a VIP screening at Showcase Cinema de Lux Leeds, celebrating her talent and achievements among invited cast, crew, loved ones, and supporters.

For more information about current and upcoming screenings at Showcase Cinemas, visit www.showcasecinemas.co.uk.