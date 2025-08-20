Local care home learns all about scamming
The talk will cover how scams are disguised, and can occur in person, by phone, by post, by email, and even through social media. Guests also can share their scamming experiences and discuss recovery strategies.
General Manager of the home, Mandy Scott said: “We know that scammers often target the elderly because they can be more trusting, and easy targets because they are not aware of all of the technology tricks that scammers often use. We wanted to use the workshop to make sure our residents as well as friends from within the community were better informed on scamming tricks, and to know that support is always here at Thistle Hill as well as with the local police.”
