Local care home learns all about scamming

Staff at Thistle Hill Care Home in Knaresborough are hosting a Scam Prevention workshop for the local community on Tuesday September 2 at 11am with local PCSO Ronnie Woods to share key tips on how to avoid being scammed. A topical issue that often affects the elderly, the experts will demonstrate how to recognise a scam, and the correct way to respond and report them.

The talk will cover how scams are disguised, and can occur in person, by phone, by post, by email, and even through social media. Guests also can share their scamming experiences and discuss recovery strategies.

General Manager of the home, Mandy Scott said: “We know that scammers often target the elderly because they can be more trusting, and easy targets because they are not aware of all of the technology tricks that scammers often use. We wanted to use the workshop to make sure our residents as well as friends from within the community were better informed on scamming tricks, and to know that support is always here at Thistle Hill as well as with the local police.”

Thistle Hill care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Thistle Hill Care Home provides nursing residential care and dementia care for residents from respite care to long term stays. The home regularly holds events and activities for its residents, relatives and surrounding neighbours.