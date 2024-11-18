Local care home hosts will writing seminar
Taking place on Friday 22nd November 10am, guests will have a chance to meet Suzanne Donaldson from House of Wills who will be available for private conversations.
General Manager Katheryn Billett said: “We’re really looking forward to having the industry specialists come in to help ease the concerns of those worried about getting their finances and requests sorted. It can be a daunting process, but The House of Wills experts are completely impartial when offering their advice, and us here at Leeming Bar Grange are always available to provide support and advice about care to anyone who needs it. If anyone is unable to make it on the day but would like to pop in for a tour and a cup of tea, our doors are always open.”
Leeming Bar Grange care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Leeming Bar Grange provides residential care, and dementia care for residents from respite care to long term stays.