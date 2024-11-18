Local care home hosts will writing seminar

Leeming Bar Grange care home, in Leeming Bar have invited members of the local community to a seminar discussing the worries of writing a will.

General Manager Katheryn Billett said: “We’re really looking forward to having the industry specialists come in to help ease the concerns of those worried about getting their finances and requests sorted. It can be a daunting process, but The House of Wills experts are completely impartial when offering their advice, and us here at Leeming Bar Grange are always available to provide support and advice about care to anyone who needs it. If anyone is unable to make it on the day but would like to pop in for a tour and a cup of tea, our doors are always open.”