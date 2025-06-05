Local care home hosts free professional lunch meeting

Highfield Care Home in Scarthingwell, Tadcaster have invited local professionals to their Lunch Meeting, taking place on 23rd June at 2pm, professionals from various organisations within the community will have a chance to meet and network over lunch provided by the home. Guests will also have a chance to take a tour of the home, and ask any questions they might have about care.

Luke Owens, General Manager at Highfieldsays: “Highfield is keen to be part of the community and our Professional lunch allows individuals to meet and connect with one another. It’s a great chance to share experiences of working within the care sector, make new contacts within the community, and of course, enjoy our wonderful spread provided by our hospitality team!’

Highfield care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Highfield provides residential and dementia carefor 66 residents from respite care to long term stays.