Local care home hosts free drop in session with solicitors
Taking place on Tuesday 26th November from 10am guests will have a chance to meet local solicitor Alex who is committed to delivering a high-quality service, combining professionalism with a personal, client-focused approach.
General Manager Karen Fisher said: “We’re really looking forward to having the industry specialists come in to help ease the concerns of those worried about estate planning and other legal issues. Looking for advice can be a daunting process, but the experts are completely impartial when offering their advice, and us here at Cookridge Court are always available to provide support and advice about care to anyone who needs it. If anyone is unable to make it on the day but would like to pop in for a tour and a cup of tea, our doors are always open.”
Cookridge Court care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Cookridge Court provides residential care and dementia care for residents from respite care to long term stays.