Local care home hosts free drop in session with solicitors

Cookridge Court care home, in Leeds have invited members of the local community to discuss from Newstead and Walker local solicitor any concerns including Wills and Estate planning and much more.

Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more.

General Manager Karen Fisher said: “We’re really looking forward to having the industry specialists come in to help ease the concerns of those worried about estate planning and other legal issues. Looking for advice can be a daunting process, but the experts are completely impartial when offering their advice, and us here at Cookridge Court are always available to provide support and advice about care to anyone who needs it. If anyone is unable to make it on the day but would like to pop in for a tour and a cup of tea, our doors are always open.”