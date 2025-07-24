Local care home host free community arts classes
Taking place monthly, call the home for the next date. Guests will have a chance to have fun with watercolour and acrylics, and meet other in the community. The hospitality team at the home will also be serving a spread of teas and cakes for all to enjoy.
General Manager Karen said: “We understand the pressures of being a carer can be difficult and sometimes lonely, and we wanted to make a space for those who spend their time taking care of others to have a little respite of their own, we know a cup of tea and a friendly ear can go a long way.”
Cookridge Court care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Cookridge Court Care Home provides residential care and dementia care.