Local care home host free community arts classes

By Caroline Beale
Contributor
Published 24th Jul 2025, 14:03 BST
Updated 24th Jul 2025, 14:40 BST
Art class at Cookridge Courtplaceholder image
Art class at Cookridge Court
Cookridge Court care home in Leeds have invited carers in the local community to join them for free art classes at the home.

Taking place monthly, call the home for the next date. Guests will have a chance to have fun with watercolour and acrylics, and meet other in the community. The hospitality team at the home will also be serving a spread of teas and cakes for all to enjoy.

General Manager Karen said: “We understand the pressures of being a carer can be difficult and sometimes lonely, and we wanted to make a space for those who spend their time taking care of others to have a little respite of their own, we know a cup of tea and a friendly ear can go a long way.”

Cookridge Court care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Cookridge Court Care Home provides residential care and dementia care.

