Local autism event returns for 2025

An annual autism information event in Leeds is taking place this autumn.

AutistiCon – A Leeds Autism Event will be held in October at a new venue in the city. It will be at Nexus Leeds at the University of Leeds and feature a range of information stalls and guest speakers.

On the day, there will be stalls for local services working with autistic people of all ages, their families and professionals working with them in Leeds. There will also be speakers throughout the event talking about a variety of topics relevant to autistic people.

At AutistiCon, there will also be a designated quiet space for autistic visitors to the event, as well as artwork from local autistic artists on display. It is organised by Leeds Autism Services, Specialist Autism Services, The Advonet Group’s Autism AIM service, Leeds City Council, Forum Central and the Lighthouse Futures Trust.

Pete Hughes, CEO of Leeds Autism Services – one of the organisations running AutistiCon – was excited to see the event return. “It’s great to be back, giving everyone in Leeds an opportunity to find out what support is available for autistic people locally”, he said.

Mr. Hughes added: “We hope that you can join us to find out more about what is out there, as well as hear the voices of autistic people in our city.”

AutistiCon is on Friday October 10 from 9.30am to 4.30pm at Nexus Leeds, Discovery Way, Leeds LS2 3AA. It is free to attend and there is no need to book in advance.

Details of the event, including a list of stallholders and guest speakers, will be published on AutistiCon’s website in due course. Visit autisticon.wordpress.com for more information.