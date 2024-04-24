Livefields Festival 2024: it’s almost time for the best tribute act festival in the UK

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Founded in 2019, Livefields Festival has grown exponentially, becoming the go-to event for West Yorkshire and beyond. It's a festival born out of a passion for live music, aiming to provide an unforgettable experience with top tribute acts and local bands. This year, the festival boasts 90s dance legends, some of the country’s leading tribute acts and the very best of local and upcoming talent, promising to keep you rocking throughout the weekend.

New for 2024, Livefields Festival introduces camping options for the very first time, allowing festival-goers to immerse themselves fully in the weekend experience. With more days added and a special family day on Sunday, the festival now caters to an even wider audience, ensuring that even first-time festival-goers have a memorable experience.

What’s more, central to Livefields Festival is its dedication to affordable fun. With Friday session tickets available from as little as £20, and a full weekend pass including camping, priced at only £90, the festival stands out as an exceptionally cost-effective option for music lovers.

Livefields Festival Is The Place To Be For The Best UK Tribute Acts To Legendary Musicians

Livefields will see the very best in quality acts, featuring the best tribute bands in the UK, including 90s dance legends like Cappella, N-Trance, and Ultrabeat. Other performers include some of the best-of-the-best from the UK tribute act scene, such as Tony as Robbie, Oasish, Don’t Stop Queen Now, Fore Fighters, Kazabian, Vicky Jackson as Pink, Alanish, and Go Your Own Way. But that’s not all, Livefields will also feature some of the hottest and exciting local acts such as indie rockers, The Slates, Good Citizens, Amii Sax and On Rotation.

On Sunday tickets cost a mere £10 for adults and only £5 for 10-13 year olds, meaning Sunday’s family day is the most affordable day of the lot! It includes funfair rides for children under 10 and a glitter tent for face painting. Livefields truly is a festival providing fun and excitement for all ages.

Livefields uses a token system for quick and easy drinks and food purchases ensuring super prompt service at the bars. This means that attendees can focus on what matters - enjoying the festival without the hassle of missing any of the action through long queues.

David Scriven, founder of Livefields Festival had this to say:

“Whether you are looking for a great family day out, wish to relive the magic of some of the most iconic classic 90s dance acts or simply wish to see some of your favourite tunes played by the UK best tribute acts, Livefields has you covered. Offering an intimate experience, Livefields is not only a great way to enjoy"

Both classic and up-and-coming music acts, but it also couldn’t be easier to get to being just off the M62 and offering free onsite parking. With the new addition of camping, we are looking forward to what promises to be the biggest and best Livefields Festival yet.”

Livefields Festival is proud to partner with Andy’s Man Club, a leading men’s mental health charity, serving as the festival's headline sponsor, helping to support the power of community, music, and openness in creating a healthier, more empathetic society. As part of this collaboration, representatives will be available onsite, offering festival-goers the opportunity to engage with this vital social support group and learn more about their life-saving initiatives.

Livefields Festival invites everyone to join this celebration of music and community. Whether you're a long-time festival-goer or looking for your first festival experience, Livefields offers something for everyone. Secure your tickets now and be part of Yorkshire’s finest festival this July.

Don’t miss out on the ultimate affordable weekend in Yorkshire!