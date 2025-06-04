‘Live at The Light’ launches: Leeds’ newest stage for rising talent

This Friday 6th June, The Light Leeds are launching the ‘Live at The Light’ summer event series to celebrate the Leeds music and arts scene, bringing the centre to life with live music and talent in collaboration with Heart Radio.

The performance space, located on the balcony level of The Light, is a dedicated area complete with a stage, backdrop and seating - for singers, bands and musicians from Leeds to showcase their talents. Following Friday’s launch event, through June the space is pre-booked with musicians every weekend to bring some free entertainment and joy to the city centre. Looking ahead to July and August, the dedicated performance area will be available to book for independent talent to busk away.

Friday’s launch event, open to the public for free (no booking required) from 3pm-6pm, aims to raise awareness around this opportunity for the Leeds arts scene. Event goers can expect a stunning performance by Halo Strings, an all-female classical and electric string quartet known for their Bridgerton-style renditions of timeless classics, plus DJ sets from ex-Heart presenter Dixie in-between. Plus, there will be complimentary drinks available at a pop-up bar courtesy of The Light - but be quick, once they’re gone they’re gone!

Stephanie James, Marketing Manager at The Light commented: “We’re really excited about launching Live at The Light with Heart Radio, and the opportunity it presents to bring the centre to life through summer while showcasing the brilliant music and arts scene we have here in Leeds.

The new summer event series kicks off on Friday 6th June

“The launch event is a great chance to get the word out to local talent who will be able to book a slot on The Light website to use the performance area on Saturdays through July and August. Before that, we have some great acts lined up through June including Halo Strings on Friday, plus On The Tracks lined up for 21st June.

“We’re excited to welcome faces old and new to Friday’s launch event – please do pop down and enjoy the music!”

Keep an eye on The Light social media pages for more Live at The Light updates, including the latest line-ups and the release of the booking form once live in a few weeks.

