‘Live at The Light’ has officially launched: Leeds’ newest stage for rising talent

The Light Leeds has launched its new summer event series; ‘Live at The Light’ in collaboration with Heart Radio. The centre has been brought to life with DJ sets and live music, celebrating the Leeds creative and arts scene.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The performance space, located on the balcony level of The Light, has been transformed into a dedicated area complete with a stage, backdrop and seating - for singers, bands and musicians from Leeds to showcase their talents.

The space is pre-booked through June with musicians every weekend to bring some free entertainment and joy to the city centre. Kicking off the month was Halo Strings, an all-female classical and electric string quartet, followed by Country Chix, who brought a fresh twist to country favourites like Jolene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Next up, catch the acoustic duo On The Tracks on Saturday 21st at 3pm. Plus, two more exciting acts are lined up to close out the month:

Keep an eye out for the latest Live at The Light line up

Sunday 22nd – Alistair Grant Sax, 3pm

Saturday 28th – One2ManyDJs, 3pm

Looking ahead to July and August, the dedicated performance area will be available to book for independent talent to busk away.

The free launch event raised awareness around the opportunity for creatives in Leeds to put themselves forward and showcase their talents. Event goers hit up the pop up bar, watched a stunning performance by Halo Strings, and enjoyed DJ sets from ex-Heart presenter Dixie.

Stephanie James, Marketing Manager at The Light commented: “We’re so excited that the secret is out and Live at The Light with Heart Radio has officially come to Leeds. It will really bring the centre to life through summer while showcasing the brilliant music and arts scene we have here in Leeds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Live at The Light has arrived in Leeds

“Local talent will soon be able to book a slot on The Light website to use the performance area on Saturdays through July and August.

“We’re excited to welcome faces old and new to Live at The Light!”

Keep an eye on The Light social media pages for more Live at The Light updates, including the latest line-ups and the release of the booking form once live in a few weeks.

​