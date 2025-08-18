Little Bird artisan market brings a bank holiday treat to Ripon

Open from 10am to 3pm across the two days, the market is the perfect destination for a Bank Holiday weekend outing. Shoppers will find a wide variety of high quality, handcrafted goods, including clothing, beautifully designed jewellery, stunningly scented home fragrance and stylish home decor. Stock up on preserves, chutneys and delicious sauces, or even a little treat from cakes, brownies and cookies, to satisfy your sweet tooth.

Jackie Crozier, a proud Riponian and managing director of Little Bird Artisan Markets, says ‘’Our artisan markets bring people together to celebrate the incredible talent in our city and region. Ripon artisan market is all about celebrating our local traders, and inviting people from far and wide to discover unique crafts from both established and up and coming artisan businesses. It means a great deal to me, as I was born and live in Ripon, and I am very proud to hold events in a City I love so much. Come along and enjoy the last bank holiday of 2025 and see the energy and buzz of our artisan markets for yourself.’’