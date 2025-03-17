LimbBo Foundation enjoys unique education partnership at Yorkshire Sculpture Park

Yorkshire Sculpture Park (YSP) welcomed children with limb differences and their families for a special weekend event, in celebration of British Science Week (7-16 March).

Linking to the themes of adapt and change, YSP partnered with Sheffield-based British Glass and Barnsley-based Amazelab for a full day of events and multi-sensory workshops which encouraged the children to try making their own castings, whilst exploring materials and processes associated with glass making.

LimbBo, a Yorkshire-based charity, supports children with limb differences and their families across the country. The activity-packed day allowed the children, young people and siblings to be part of something unique and tailored to them, whilst their parents were able to relax and support each other through their own lived experiences.

Jane Hewitt, a trustee of LimbBo Foundation, has worked with YSP for many years. She explained: “We started bringing my grandchildren Tommy, who is limb different, and Layla to YSP and we always found it very welcoming. Limb difference was never an issue and as we worked with Emma and her team we quickly realised YSP was a great environment for all children to be together.

LimbBo guests at YSP

“YSP's commitment to inclusivity is evident all around, from their marketing materials to murals in the restaurant that feature children with limb difference. As Tommy and Layla have grown older they now help other children from LimbBo on visits to YSP. They know the space so well, both physically and emotionally.”

The activity day included around 50 participants and also featured YSP artist educators Puy Soden and Nat Bellingham who provided creative sessions inspired by Bharti Kher's powerful exhibition Alchemies, which is open at YSP until 5 May.

YSP’s Informal Learning Manager Emma Spencer, said: YSP’s Informal Learning Manager Emma Spencer, said: “The family day for LimbBo families inspired by Bharti Kher's exhibition was a wonderful day. YSP aims to provides a reflective and safe space where the children from LimbBo can explore and learn about art, while we learn how to be more inclusive. As it was British Science Week, we wanted to celebrate how art and science can come together.

She added: It was a great opportunity to explore Bharti’s work with its themes of change and transformation to inspire the families. We hope that all the participants were able to make a connection to themselves as artists, as well as make amazing memories!”