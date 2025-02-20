Lifelong Leeds fan singing for the hidden homeless

Lifelong Leeds United Fan will be performing in the City Centre to raise money and awareness for local homeless charities.

Lifelong Leeds United fan Tim Blackburn will be performing live at Society on Swinegate in Leeds on Thursday March 6 to raise money and awareness about "Hidden Homeless" in the City. Having recently experienced homelessness himself, the musician has now found a home but is continuing to raise awareness of an aspect of homelessness which most people don't realise exists.

He will be on stage at 6pm at Society, followed by two other local musicians. Tickets are available from Eventbrite. All the money the musician makes from ticket sales will be donated to Local homeless charities.