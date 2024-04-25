Let’s Talk Tyke comes to Leeds

Following the huge success of the Yorkshire Dialect’s Society’s “language classes” in Keighley, Brighouse and Cleckheaton, inspiring and encouraging people of the West Riding to talk, read and write their native dialect, similar classes are about to start in the Sanderson Room, Leeds Central Library, Calverley Street, Leeds LS1 3AB
By colin speakmanContributor
Published 25th Apr 2024, 16:52 BST
The course will be suitably for beginners as well as those familiar with Yorkshire’s rich and varied dialects.

Students will be encouraged to recall their own childhood memories, and the rich vocabulary of their parents and grandparents, to rediscover their own wonderful linguistic heritage.

“This is a part of our cultural heritage, something that anyone born or growing up in Yorkshire has every reason to be proud of,” says Rod Dimbleby, Chair of The Yorkshire Dialect Society, England’s oldest society devoted to the preservation and contemporary usage of English Dialect.

Rod Dimbleby Chairman of the Yorkshire Dl;iaect Society who will be teaching thec lassRod Dimbleby Chairman of the Yorkshire Dl;iaect Society who will be teaching thec lass
Students will be encouraged to learn the dialect as if it were a foreign language, understanding the grammar, vocabulary and intonation. They will also be introduced to some of the leading authors of West Riding Dialect.

The Leeds course is being given by Rod Dimbleby at Sanderson Room, Leeds Central Library, Calverley Street, Leeds LS1 3AB. The afternoon course will begin on 13th May for six weeks 2pm-4pm at a total cost of £30. Places are strictly limited; early booking is advised. For further details of the course and to book a place contact Rod Dimbleby on 07545 308346 or email [email protected].

