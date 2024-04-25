Let’s Talk Tyke comes to Leeds

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The course will be suitably for beginners as well as those familiar with Yorkshire’s rich and varied dialects.

Students will be encouraged to recall their own childhood memories, and the rich vocabulary of their parents and grandparents, to rediscover their own wonderful linguistic heritage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“This is a part of our cultural heritage, something that anyone born or growing up in Yorkshire has every reason to be proud of,” says Rod Dimbleby, Chair of The Yorkshire Dialect Society, England’s oldest society devoted to the preservation and contemporary usage of English Dialect.

Rod Dimbleby Chairman of the Yorkshire Dl;iaect Society who will be teaching thec lass

Students will be encouraged to learn the dialect as if it were a foreign language, understanding the grammar, vocabulary and intonation. They will also be introduced to some of the leading authors of West Riding Dialect.