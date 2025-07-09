Leo Sayer plays Holmfirth Picturedrome

Leo Sayer – Still Feel Like Dancing? After the Sold-Out success of his 2024 Tour, music legend Leo Sayer will be returning to the UK and Ireland to perform a select number of festival and concert dates…and he still feels like dancing!

Leo has spent over five decades as an iconic singer and songwriter. With this performance, Leo and his band bring boundless energy, exuberance and a hit packed show to some of his favourite venues across the country.

Known the world over for his army of hits which include Thunder In My Heart, Moonlighting, One Man Band, I Can’t Stop Loving You, More Than I Can Say, Have You Ever Been in Love, The Show Must Go On and the transatlantic number ones, When I Need You, and of course, You Make Me Feel Like Dancing.

This is a hit packed, high energy evening not to miss.

Leo Sayer

Tickets for the LEO SAYER – July 2025 - Holmfirth show are available from:

Saturday 19th July 2025

HOLMFIRTH – Picturedrome

Website – https://www.picturedrome.net/tickets/Leo-Sayer/20250719.htm

Doors – 7.30pm

Tickets - £37.50 advance plus booking fee