Leeds Tower Works Street Fest returns for final week of the summer

The much-loved Tower Works Street Fest will return for its final weekend of the year from Friday September 5 to Sunday September 7, bringing food, drink, music and live entertainment to Leeds’ South Bank.

Held in Verona Square, just off Globe Road and minutes from Leeds Train Station, the festival has been a highlight of the city’s summer since April, running every first weekend of the month. Set against the backdrop of Tower Works and its iconic Venetian towers, the September finale promises the biggest celebration yet.

Visitors can enjoy a wide variety of food and drink, from Little Bubble Box’s signature bubble waffles and teas to the award-winning dim sum of Siu Mai Bar and Venezuelan dishes from 7 Star Flag. Independent bars including Vintrobar, The Reserve Cocktail Bar and Reggae Rum Shack will be serving drinks throughout the weekend, alongside a makers’ market featuring sweet treats, crafts and flowers from local artisans.

Entertainment is also on the bill, with live music from Danny Charles on Friday evening and Jake Keating on Saturday. Whether it’s a post-work pint, a family-friendly lunch or a weekend catch-up with friends, the Street Fest offers something for everyone.

Michael Johnston, Tower Works Street Fest Production Manager, said: “This final weekend is shaping up to be the biggest yet. Visitors can expect incredible food and drink, artisan markets, local musicians and plenty of space to relax. It’s the perfect way to round off the summer in Leeds.”

The Tower Works Street Fest Summer Finale runs from Friday September 5 to Sunday September 7 at Verona Square, Leeds South Bank.

Strategic property and construction advisors, Fox Lloyd Jones are the commercial letting agents for the Tower Works scheme and businesses wanting to be part of this growing community should contact them directly to find out more.

Louise Larking, director at Fox Lloyd Jones, said: “It’s fantastic to showcase the local traders of Leeds in one setting, as well as inviting people down to the Tower Works scheme to see the permanent businesses there such as Bake and Emba. The street fest has been a fantastic addition to the community at the scheme, and I urge people looking for their new business home to seriously consider joining this growing community.”

Further details will be announced on the Tower Works Street Fest event page.