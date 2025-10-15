Leeds streets rank among the UK’s priciest for property buyers

Buying or renting a home has never been cheap in Britain, but some streets take things to a whole new level. Across the country, a handful of addresses are commanding prices that most people could only dream of.

According to a new study by Optimise Accountants Limited, Leeds is home to several high-end streets attracting premium buyers. Navaron House and Woodlands Drive rank seventh and ninth in the UK for property sales, with average prices of £3.875 million and £3.8 million respectively.

Leeds also features in the rental market, with Ash Grove, ranking ninth in the UK for average monthly rent at £9,984

Other high-value streets around the UK include Charlbury Road in Oxford (1st, £6.68m), Kings Road in Reading (2nd, £6.45m), and North Mossley Hill Road in Liverpool (3rd, £6m) for sales, as well as rental streets like Helmdon Road in Leicester (£14,473) and Deansgate in Manchester (£12,500).

“The UK property market has become increasingly complex over the last few years,” said Simon Misiewicz, spokesperson for Optimise Accountants Limited. “Rents and house prices have been rising steadily, and what we’re seeing now is that affordability is becoming a real challenge for many households. Factors like local demand, transport links, and the quality of schools all play a huge role in pushing prices up in certain areas.

The most expensive streets for sale in the UK:

Rank City Street Name Average price (for sale) 1 Oxford Charlbury Road £6,683,333 2 Reading Kings Road £6,452,500 3 Liverpool North Mossley Hill Road £6,000,000 4 Oxford Hids Copse Road £4,250,000 5 Birmingham Westbourne Road £4,000,000 5 Milton Keynes Aspley Woods View £4,000,000 7 Leeds Navaron House £3,875,000 8 Croydon Furze Hill £3,850,000 9 Leeds Woodlands Drive £3,800,000 10 Birmingham Haywood Lane £3,750,000

“On the rental side, people are looking for more than just a roof over their head, they want a neighbourhood that offers convenience, community, and amenities. That combination of factors can dramatically increase what landlords can charge. Meanwhile, the buying market is being shaped by long-term trends such as limited housing supply and investor activity, as well as short-term pressures like interest rate changes and economic uncertainty.

The most expensive streets for rent in the UK:

Rank City Street Name Average Rent Price 1 Leicester Helmdon Road, Freemans Meadow £14,473 2 Manchester Deansgate £12,500 3 Oxford Belbroughton Road £11,500 3 Edinburgh Hanover Street £11,500 5 Edinburgh William Street £11,000 6 Oxford Cotswold Road £10,500 7 Oxford Walton Street £10,058 8 Liverpool Clint Road West £10,000 9 Leeds Ash Grove £9,984 10 Archway St. John's Villas £9,750

Methodology

This analysis identifies the UK’s most expensive streets to buy or rent in 2025, using data from the OnTheMarket platform. The study collected and analyzed around 3,000 recent property listings (highest price listings only) from each of the 40 largest cities in the UK. Rankings for sales are based on the average property price per street, while rental rankings are based on average monthly rents for residential properties.

Central London streets are excluded from the ranking due to their dominance in both categories. All data were standardized in GBP and cross-checked for accuracy. Streets were then ranked by average price, producing the final lists of the top 30 most expensive streets for sale and rent.