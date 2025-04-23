Leeds running club offers two free Couch to 5k programmes. 'Recovery literally starts with one step'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Leeds running club with a difference is offering a free Couch to 5k programme for anyone wanting to build physical activity into their recovery from addiction, or to maintain their mental health.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Recovery Runners was set up by Dean Smith and Jamie Heselden, both from Leeds. They created the group after running helped them during their recovery from alcoholism, and wanted to help others with substance addiction benefit from physical activity and support from other members. The club now welcomes anyone who wants to build physical activity into their recovery, or to use its benefits to improve their mental health.

The group is offering two nine-week programmes:

Wednesdays in partnership with Forward Leeds and 5 Ways starting from 30 April: Participants will meet from 5.30pm at The Recovery Academy on Westfield Road in Burley. The programme includes the opportunity for a hot drink and a chat, with the run starting at 6pm.

Sundays from 4 May: Participants will meet from 9.30am at Reynolds Boxing Academy, Halton Moor. The programme includes the opportunity for a hot drink and a chat, with the run starting at 10am.

Recovery Runners founders Jamie (left) and Dean (right)

Founders Dean and Jamie said: “Our new Couch to 5k new programmes are completely free, and a great opportunity to encourage people to come along and see what running is about in a gentle, supportive environment. You don’t need to have tried running before - just head down for a brew then give it a go”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The club’s ambassadors include Triathlete Bret Crossley, boxer Jack Bateson, former pro footballer Noel Whelan, and Deputy Mayor Alison Lowe O.B.E.

Follow Recovery Runners on Instagram: @RecoveryRunnersCommunity