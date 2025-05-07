Leeds residents set to experience the ultimate springtime indulgence at The Deer Park

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Leeds pub has unveiled a new menu, helping locals celebrate spring in style and enjoy an exquisite dining experience.

From leisurely lunches with friends, to lavish dinners marking special milestones, The Deer Park, on Street Lane, offers an inviting space for every occasion – whether it’s a celebratory champagne toast on Friday night, a relaxed afternoon barista-made coffee, or a well-earned mid-week treat as you soak up the sun in the pub’s beautiful beer garden.

Offering the perfect respite after a day exploring the vibrant city of Leeds or the nearby Roundhay Park, The Deer Park is the ideal spot to relax, refuel, and unwind. Guests can enjoy the spacious beer garden and outdoor dining area - both dog-friendly and perfect for soaking up the sunshine. The bar area also welcomes four-legged companions, making it a great choice for dog owners.

To kick off the season, The Deer Park will be hosting a Summer Launch Party on the last bank holiday in May, complete with a live DJ and a lively atmosphere. And with a line-up of events planned throughout the summer, there's always something new to enjoy at this welcoming local favourite.

The vibrant new menu offers a range of crisp, nourishing salads, tantalising vegan delights and sumptuous sharing boards, alongside elevated pub classics such as freshly battered line-caught cod & chips and a tender 30 day-aged 10oz rib-eye steak. The new Signature Sunday Sharing Roast – a decadent sharing experience for two – showcases the finest cuts of meat and all the traditional, delicious trimmings for an indulgent Sunday treat.

A revamped drinks menu also features new additions to the charming pub’s already extensive champagne and wine list, as well as sweet and zesty cocktails perfect for summer evenings and a whole range of ‘mocktails’.

Sam Murray, General Manager at The Deer Park, said: “The Deer Park is a true hidden gem here in Leeds – and it’s easy to see why! With its sun-soaked front patio perfect for people-watching, stylish interiors, and a fully dog-friendly bar and beer garden, it strikes the perfect balance between comfort and charm. Add in private dining options, a versatile conservatory with a retractable roof, and plenty of parking, and you’ve got one of the city’s most welcoming spots for everything from relaxed lunches to special occasions.”

“On behalf of the whole team here at The Deer Park, I’d like to extend a warm welcome to both familiar faces and new guests and we look forward to making your next occasion, no matter how big or small, a truly premium experience!”

To explore the full menu and join The Deer Park’s mailing list to keep up to date with upcoming events and receive exclusive rewards, including a complimentary starter or dessert just for signing up, visit the website.