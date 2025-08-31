Leeds Male Voice Choir travel around the world in eighty minutes

Leeds Male Voice Choir are in final rehearsals for 'Around the World in Eighty Minutes' on the evening of Saturday September 20 at St Paul’s Church, Ireland Wood in Leeds.

In recent times the choir has grown to over seventy singers from across the city. Leeds Male Voice Choir is now a well-known name throughout Northern England with performances stretching from Morecambe Winter Gardens in the West; to Bridlington Priory in the East; and from Newcastle in the North to Doncaster Minster in the South.

On 20 September the choir will travel “Around the World in 80 Minutes” heading from Spain with "The Impossible Dream”; to the United States with “California Dreamin”; and then back closer to home with “Highland Cathedral” from Scotland and “Carrickfergus” from Ireland. The choir will also celebrate music from legends from across the world ranging from Louis Armstrong to Samuel Barber.

This is the last chance to see the choir in Leeds before they hit the road for their autumn tour in the Borders of Scotland and Cumbria; which culminates in England’s most northerly cathedral at Carlisle.

Around the World in Eighty Days, takes places on Saturday September 20 at 7.30pm at St Paul’s Church, Raynel Drive, Ireland Wood, Leeds, LS16 6BS.

Tickets: https://leedsmalevoicechoir.co.uk/tickets