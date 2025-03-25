Leeds local market returns to The Springs this Easter

Yorkshire Urban Markets is set to return to The Springs Leeds this Easter due to popular demand.

Following the hugely successful event last Summer ‘The Leeds Local Market’ will be even better with a springtime array of products including homeware, jewellery, arts and crafts, clothing, garden décor, beauty products, plants and flowers, pet products, street food, accessories, confectionary, and more!

The market will take place between 10am and 3pm on Saturday 12 and Sunday 13 April with market stalls located opposite Pret and Caffe Nero.

More than 60 of Leeds finest local traders and independent businesses will be showcasing their wares. These include Bella’s Baby Boutique, The Tru Soap Co, The Baking Banksy, COOK, The Crafty Northerner and Brutalist & Co and many more.

The Springs is also supporting Leeds Children’s Charity at Lineham Farm, with its Easter Appeal, inviting customers to donate Easter eggs to children within our community. The deadline for donations is Monday April 14 and the drop off location for the eggs is The Springs Management Office which is located between Pure Gym and Putt & Play.

More exciting family events are due to take place at the Springs on Friday 11 and Saturday 19 April with details soon to be announced.

The Springs is also running a new members’ perks programme with exclusive offers and promotions, early access to sales and a heads up on new products.

The Springs is highly popular shopping and leisure attraction located at the heart of award-winning business destination, Thorpe Park Leeds at Junction 46 of the M1. Outlets include Next, Boots, M&S, TK Maxx, The Range, Dunelm, JD, H&M, Fat Face, Hotel Chocolat, Pure Gym, Nandos, Costa Coffee, Pret A Manger, Odeon Luxe and many more.

https://thesprings-leeds.co.uk/