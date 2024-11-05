Leeds local charity hosts fantastic firewalk!
Participants will join local mental health charity, Leeds Mind, on Thursday 7th November, outside Leeds Art Gallery (Victoria Gardens), for a memorable experience of walking barefoot across a bed of red-hot embers.
Training will be provided from one of the UK’s leading firewalk companies, to get revved up and prepared for a fiery adventure.
Scott Bell, who runs UK Firewalk, has the Guinness World Record for the 'Greatest fire walking distance' by walking 100 meters (328 feet) over hot embers. So participants know they're in safe hands.
On the night, the fire will be lit and participants will step-up to face the firewalk challenge one-by-one!
Gemma Green, Fundraising Officer for Leeds Mind, says: “This is more of a mental challenge than a physical one.
"Having seen participants face their fears at our firewalks in previous years, I know it's a fantastic way to demonstrate the power of putting mind over matter.
"We're so grateful to anyone who chooses to challenge themselves and test their mental resilience by taking on the event."
Event places are still available at £20. There is a suggested fundraising target of £150, but anything participants are able to raise is gratefully received.
The event is open to people aged 12 and over (parents or guardians permission is required for under 16 years of age).