Leeds Latin American rooftop bar announces Day of the Dead event

• Azotea in Leeds is set to host a vibrant celebration in recognition of centuries-old Mexican tradition, Day of the Dead • Event on Saturday 1st November will feature a limited-edition tequila cocktail in partnership with Patron Tequila, as well as live entertainment, face painting and a best-dressed competition

Azotea, Leeds’ Latin American rooftop bar and restaurant, is set to transform into a venue full of colour, culture and celebration as it hosts an unforgettable Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) event on Saturday 1st November.

In honour of Mexico’s traditional holiday, Día de los Muertos, Azotea is pulling out all the stops with an event packed with live entertainment, traditional Latin American cuisine, limited-edition tequila cocktails and a rooftop atmosphere infused with vibrant spirit.

Alongside a delicious menu of authentic Latin American-inspired plates, guests will be treated to a limited-edition cocktail menu. In partnership with Patrón, Azotea’s Day of the Dead event will feature a bespoke cocktail using the hugely popular Patrón XO Café – a coffee-infused tequila liqueur.

A skilled make-up artist will also be on hand, offering guests the chance to embrace the spirit of the occasion with complimentary themed make-up, inspired by traditional sugar skull designs.

Starting from 8pm, the event will also include a best-dressed competition, with guests encouraged to fully embrace the festivities for the chance to win a £100 voucher for Azotea and a bottle of Patrón XO Café.

Peter Dodd at Azotea said: “Día de los Muertos is one of the biggest occasions in the Latin American calendar – an important and beautiful tradition about celebrating life, memory, and connection – so we felt it was only right that we pay homage with our own celebration designed to bring the people of Leeds together.

“Every element of the event has been designed to honour the artistry and symbolism of this deeply meaningful Mexican tradition. We can’t wait to welcome the people of Leeds to join us in experiencing the colour, music, and spirit of this beautiful occasion and feel truly immersed in the cultural celebrations.”

Bookings for Azotea’s Day of the Dead event on Saturday 1st November, from 8pm, can be made here.