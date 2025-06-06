Leeds goes pink for a good cause with the 'Pink It Up Weekender' in support of Candlelighters

This weekend, Leeds city centre will turn pink in support of families affected by childhood cancer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taking place from 6th to 8th June, the Pink It Up Weekender will be hosted at Blayds Bar from 6pm each evening, raising vital funds for Candlelighters, the Yorkshire-based charity that supports children with cancer and their families by providing emotional, practical and financial assistance, as well as funding vital research and services.

Organised by Paul Evans and PJ Staffing Ltd, the event promises three nights of fundraising fun, featuring games, entertainment, live singers, cabaret, raffle prizes, and a charity auction. Every pound raised will go towards helping families through the emotional, practical, and financial challenges that come with a childhood cancer diagnosis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Weekender is also supported by a number of Leeds venues, including Queens Court, The Bridge, The New Penny, West Riding and Green Room, all coming together to help shine a light on the work Candlelighters do every day across the region.

Event details poster for Pink It Up Weekender

Event Details:

Blayds Bar, Leeds

6–8 June 2025

From 6pm nightly

Live entertainment, games, raffle, auction and more

Entry is free, with donations encouraged throughout the weekend. All proceeds from the raffle and auction will go directly to Candlelighters.

For updates, follow @BlaydsBar and @PJStaffingLtd on social media.