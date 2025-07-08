Leeds gears up for biggest-ever Pride celebration on July 20

Leeds is once again preparing to roll out the rainbow carpet as Leeds Pride 2025 returns on Sunday, July 20, bringing color, celebration, and community spirit to the heart of the city. Recognized as “the UK’s friendliest Pride,” this free, one-day festival is Yorkshire’s largest LGBTQ+ celebration — and this year promises to be its most vibrant yet.

From its early roots in 2006 with just 6,500 attendees, Leeds Pride has evolved into a citywide phenomenon, drawing more than 40,000 people in recent years and growing each summer.

The 2025 Pride Parade will begin at Leeds Town Hall and travel through the city to Lower Briggate, where the atmosphere shifts into full party mode. The area will host a lively street party featuring three main stages:

Main Stage (Lower Briggate, 12–10 pm): Expect pop favorites, local talent and big Pride anthems.

Cabaret Stage: With a lineup of drag icons like DedeLicious, Koko, and Tonya.

Community Stage (Millennium Square, 10:30–12:15 pm): Highlighting grassroots voices and community performers, including local choir Gay Abandon.

Venues along Call Lane and the Freedom Quarter are also joining the festivities with themed events, parties, and late-night performances.

Leeds Pride isn’t just about celebration — it's about visibility, inclusion, and year-round community support. Initiatives like the Angels of Freedom, supported by Leeds City Council and West Yorkshire Police, offer Friday-night outreach in the Freedom Quarter and host regular coffee & cake socials.

Meanwhile, Pride Place, the city’s first LGBTQ+ community and cultural center, continues to offer a vital space for support, workshops, and gatherings in the city center.

For more on LGBTQ+ resources and support in Leeds, visit MindOut LGBTQ+ Support or MESMAC Leeds.

Leeds boasts a rich and inclusive queer cultural scene that extends well beyond Pride weekend:

Leeds Queer Film Festival brings LGBTQ+ cinema to the forefront each spring.

The Bookish Type, an indie queer bookshop in the Corn Exchange, runs community events and queer history tours.

Flamingos Coffee House hosts dry, late-night social events, including queer speed dating and poetry slams.

For faith-based inclusion, All Hallows Leeds and Rainbow Junktion offer spiritual and food support to LGBTQ+ visitors and residents alike.

Leeds is also home to a growing number of inclusive sports and fitness clubs:

Bad Mittens: An LGBTQ+ badminton club with free sessions for migrants and refugees.

Leeds Hunters: Yorkshire’s oldest inclusive rugby team.

Yorkshire Terriers FC: The region’s only LGBTQ+ football club.

Strike Back Kickboxing: Open to all ages and focused on fitness, confidence, and self-defense.

The city’s LGBTQ+ nightlife shines brightest during Pride, but year-round, it thrives along Lower Briggate:

Queens Court: A two-floor club with DJs and theme nights.

Viaduct Showbar: A Leeds institution for cabaret and live drag.

The New Penny: The city’s oldest gay bar and one of the UK’s longest-running.

Fibre and Blayds Bar: Perfect for dancing and drinks late into the night.

You’ll also find queer club nights and performances at Wharf Chambers, a co-op-run venue that regularly hosts alternative queer events.

Leeds Pride is free to attend, but purchasing an optional wristband helps fund the event and contributes to its future. Whether you’re coming for the music, the march, or simply the atmosphere of acceptance, you’re guaranteed a warm welcome in Leeds.

And for those celebrating Pride in style, The Leather Impressions — an independent UK-based brand — is offering 10% off all leather gear's, including their signature Leather Bondage Harness, throughout Pride week.

Event Info at a Glance

Date: Sunday, July 20, 2025

Parade Start: Leeds Town Hall

Parade End: Lower Briggate

Staging Areas: Main Stage, Cabaret Stage, Community Stage

Website: leedspride.com

LGBTQ+ Leeds Guide: visitleeds.co.uk

Leeds continues to build a legacy of inclusivity, community empowerment, and visibility through its Pride celebration. This year’s festival is not only a celebration but a bold step forward — reaffirming that in Leeds, Pride is more than a parade — it’s a promise.