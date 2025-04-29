Leeds’ favourite Food & Makers Market returns to Tower Works – bigger, bolder & tastier than ever

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The team behind the award-winning North Leeds, Harrogate, Ilkley and Ripley Castle Food & Drink Festivals will bring back the Tower Works Street Fest at Mustard Wharf after a successful debut last year.

The summer launch takes place in the Tower Works neighbourhood on the waterside over the Bank Holiday weekend from Friday 2nd – Sunday 4th May, this free-to-attend festival brings a whole new street food and makers market concept to Leeds.

The iconic towers are home to popular attractions like BAKE, Midnight Bell, Cross Keys, 92 Degrees Coffee and Barrecore - as well as been situated beside the scenic canal and just a stone's throw from Leeds Train Station.

Last year saw thousands of foodies, influencers and familiar faces flock to the launch weekend, and this year’s event is expected to be even better.

Tower Works Street Festival

A jam-packed lineup of some of the best street food and drink vendors

Attendees can “expect a jam-packed lineup of some of the best street food and drink vendors, artisan markets, independent bars, groovy tunes as well as plenty of furniture to lounge on”.

Tower Works Street Fest Production Manager Michael Johnston said: “The vibe was incredible last year and we can’t wait to bring back this event at the picturesque Tower Works, making it even better than the last. With top-notch international food and drink vendors from across the north to host the festival each month, it's shaping up to be another belter.”

“With the warmer, lighter days and the calibre of shops around the area, it has soon become a buzzing hotspot."

Tower Works Street Festival

They’ll be welcoming back many of the same faces on Early May Bank Holiday, including new vendors like Pavs Dhaba Indian Street Food, Ichi Sushi, Little Somboon and Churros UK.

The festival will run every first weekend of the month for the rest of the year, including June, July, August and September.

Paul Winterburn, of Mustard Wharf, added: “We’re so excited to see Tower Works become a venue for community events. This is how we designed it to be used, and it always felt like the right decision to share this iconic location for events with the wider community.

“We’ve been hosting some great events already at Mustard Wharf for our residents, so this is just the next chapter in the story of Tower Works.”

Leeds-based firm of chartered surveyors, Fox Lloyd Jones has acted as the commercial letting agent for the wider Tower Works and Mustard Wharf scheme on behalf of LGIM for a number of years, and is proud of the part played in getting this event off the ground again as it returns for its second year.

Louise Larking, director at Fox Lloyd Jones, said: “We are delighted to continue our pivotal role in creating a sense of place at Tower Works. Following the success of last years event, it’s fantastic to once again have the opportunity to bring the courtyard space to life. We can’t wait to attend the first event of the 2025 calendar year and continue raising the awareness of the Southbank regeneration area.”

Further details, including more online up of vendors and stalls, will be announced shortly.

May Event Opening Times

Friday 2nd May: 4pm – 9pm

Saturday 3rd May: 12pm – 9pm

Sunday 4th May: 12pm – 9pm

The event is set to return on the first weekend of every month to September. Admission is free.