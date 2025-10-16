Leeds Dock’s Fearns to be to home to seasonal sip and paint sessions in partnership with Pinot & Picasso

Fearns' outdoor terrace

Kitchen, bar and events space in Leeds Dock, Fearns, has announced its partnership with Pinot & Picasso, a paint and sip brand that offers fun, relaxed painting sessions, and its two collaborative 2025 dates.

On Thursday 23rd October and Friday 7th November between 3-5pm, both beginner and experienced creatives in Leeds can look forward to a cosy evening of bringing seasonal art to life in Fearns’ relaxed atmosphere.

October’s paint and sip session, themed ‘citrus pine’, offers a painting brief that feels both nostalgic and fresh, perfect to welcome the colder months. A ticket to the painting session is priced at £39, and includes:

A welcome drink upon arrival to help get creative juices flowing

All art materials provided (a blank canvas, acrylic paints, brushes, table easel, Pinot & Picasso apron)

A talented, fun artist to guide the session

A light-hearted, fun time in Fearns’ vibrant setting

Amelia at Pinot & Picasso, commented, “Our Citrus Pine painting session offers the ultimate cosy activity that welcomes the festive season. Think pine needles brushed with frost, oranges studded with cloves, and the soft glow of a dining table waiting for its feast. It’s the comfort of familiar scents, the shimmer of tradition, and the quiet magic of winter evenings, and Fearns is the perfect space for such an activity."

Fearns is also home to a dedicated cocktail menu that includes classics and specialties including the Fearns’ Signature, Bakewell Sour, Cosmo Daisy, and Solero. The venue also serves expertly crafted coffee and boasts a unique drinks menu with a large range of low alcohol and non-alcoholic cocktails, mocktails and beers.

The venue is open seven days a week serving breakfast, twists on classic lunch dishes and, of course, increasingly popular Sunday dinners with vegetarian and vegan options, and is located in the same building as Department, a co-working space on The Boulevard.

To find out more about October’s Pinot & Picasso, and to purchase a ticket, visit: https://www.pinotandpicasso.uk/leeds/session/citrus-pine-at-fearns-leeds-dock/

To find out more about Fearns visit https://www.fearnsuk.com/. Follow Fearns on social media via www.instagram.com/fearnsleedsdock