Leeds commuters can enjoy free coffee as The Queens partners with North Star Coffee Roasters in support of Leeds Mind to brighten January
Launched by Leeds Mind, the Multicoloured Monday campaign seeks to bust the myth of ‘Blue Monday’ and raise awareness of the support the local mental health charity offers. The event will provide a warm, uplifting start to the day for anyone passing through City Square.
North Star Coffee Roasters is now the official coffee partner and supplier at The Queens, bringing their locally roasted, high-quality coffee to guests and events at the iconic Leeds venue.
Sophie Westmoreland, Corporate and Events Fundraiser at Leeds Mind comments, “We’re so grateful to have the support of The Queens Hotel and North Star Coffee Roasters for this important initiative. By coming together to offer free coffee, we’re not only brightening people’s Monday mornings, but also starting crucial conversations about mental health in our community.”
Alistair Campbell, General Manager of The Queens, added, “We’re thrilled to be working alongside Leeds Mind and North Star Coffee to offer Leeds a little moment of joy this January. At The Queens, we believe in the power of community and are proud to support such an important cause.”
Matt Andrews, at North Star Coffee Roasters, comments, “At North Star, community is at the heart of everything we do. We're proud to be part of this initiative and to serve up some warmth and positivity to Leeds residents.”
To further highlight the importance of mental health, The Queens will be illuminated with vibrant, multicoloured lights on the evening of January 20th. The colourful display will shine a spotlight on the campaign, sparking conversations about mental health and well-being.